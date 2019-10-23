Bellevue teen found guilty for the murder of Brian Faeller

Dakota Pirruccello appeared in court Wednesday for the death of Brian Faeller of Bellevue, who was shot and killed back in January of this year.

Pirruccello, 18, was originally facing charges of first-degree murder, robbery, and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

In a plea agreement, the charge of first-degree murder was reduced to the second degree.

According to court documents, the defendant is found guilty of count 1: Second-degree murder and count 2: Use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Sentencing is set for January 7.

