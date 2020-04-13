Bellevue tattoo artist cited for operating during pandemic

Some businesses are not complying after being told to shut down in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

RELATED: More coverage | Case map | Metro exposure sites | INFO

This afternoon Bellevue police gave me this stack of papers. It outlines the criminal life of a tattoo shop owner who has now been cited twice for continuing to pierce and tattoo customers.

Former state-certified tattoo artist Leon Alderette was cited on the 10th and 12th of April for both piercing and tattooing customers.

Bellevue Police Chief Tim Melvin said, “We’re past warnings on this because even after the first citation two days later he’s doing it again so it’s obvious that he has no regard for the law that’s currently in effect.”

Police are no strangers to this shop, they’ve been called out there 4 to 5 times alone in the past week -- caught on this security video.

Nearby business owners who didn’t want to go on camera say his carelessness is driving business away

But then on top of that with the COVID-19 spread and him not even taking the whole thing seriously.

Not only is he in violation of the governor's health directive, he’s been operating on a revoked license since the middle of February.

“He’s taking his own health and he’s taking someone else’s health which also affects all of us,” Melvin said.

Alderette’s rap sheet stretches back to 2012 and details crimes of lewd conduct, possession of methamphetamines and failure to appear at court.

The business owners say after the two citations customers are still coming and going.

This is the only Bellevue business actively defying the mandate. If others pop up, Bellevue police plan to handle them on a case by case basis.

“We’re in uncharted territory with the pandemic like this and having to help mandate that restricts businesses but in the instances where they’re just obviously going to be defiant and violate the order we will take enforcement action,” Melvin said.

From citations to incarceration -- it will be enforced.

After the citations for operating under the mandate and without a license Alderette will appear in court for a class two misdemeanor.