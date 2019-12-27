Bellevue taps Captain Tom Dargy as interim police chief

Bellevue Police Captain Tom Dargy has been named as the city’s interim Police Chief.

City Administrator Jim Ristow announced the appointment effective January 1. Dargy assumes the role as Chief Mark Elbert retires from the department on December 31st and moves into the job of Bellevue’s Community Development Director.

Captain Dargy grew up in South Omaha and is a graduate of the University of Nebraska Omaha where he received a BS in Criminal Justice.

He is also an Honor Graduate of the US Army Military Police School, having served overseas in support of Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm.

Dargy was hired by the Bellevue Police Department in May, 1996.

City officials plan a national search for candidates to permanently fill the job.