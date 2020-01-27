Bellevue school celebrates The Great Kindness Challenge with a week of random acts

Students and staff at one metro school are spreading kindness this week, one random act at a time. It’s called “The Great Kindness Challenge" and a group of Bellevue students will embrace it this week.

Principal Dana Martin said, "Smiling at someone, and saying hello, and giving a compliment."

Those are just a few of the ways Twin Ridge Elementary School principal Dana Martin hopes her students will spread kindness this week.

A school-wide rally this morning helped kickoff The Great Kindness Challenge, a worldwide event that encourages positivity and kindness in schools.

"We do a compliment booth this week, and we will have people writing nice things, kind challenges,” said Martin.

Random acts of kindness all week long, and students learn quality lessons along the way.

"Sometimes in our busy daily lives we don't get to teach children those things about being kind to one another so it's important to focus on that this week and hopefully we'll be able to take that out and use it throughout all of our days in our school,” said Martin.

The kickoff rally ended with a tunnel walk of encouragement for the students like 6th grader James.

“I’m hoping this will be one of the best weeks of the school year,” said James.

James says he took part in the kindness challenge last year when the school received the "kindness certification," and he looks forward to it again this year.

"Kindness can probably just swap your day around they’re like omg today at school was the best so they can tell their parents I had the best day at school today. It's a big tool that people use for years, says - it's something that's really making people happy,” said James.

Principal Martin says she hopes to do the kindness challenge for years to come and grow it bigger each year.

