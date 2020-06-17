Bellevue pools work to keep visitors safe after opening Monday

A hot topic for hot summer days has been opening pools amidst coronavirus concerns. Bellevue opened their pools Monday, and some families are jumping right in.

Families are flooding to the Cascio Pool in Bellevue.

"We came to Bellevue to enjoy the swimming pools because the Millard and Omaha pools haven't opened yet," said Traci Vandanberge.

Traci Vandanberge and her family drove from Millard for some fun in the sun. They're not alone.

"We've been at capacity a few times which is about 60 people per session," said Sam Lydiatt, pool manager.

Sam Lydiatt is the Pool Manager. She says the decision to open was made after they came up with a strict plan that includes closing every 90 minutes for a deep clean.

"Where we wipe down all the chairs, all the benches, we power wash the bathrooms," said Lydiatt.

And since they don't want to keep people waiting longer than 90 minutes, they have increased the staff at the pool.

"Usually it's 8. Now we have 13. So, we have enough people to avoid burnout, and get the amount of cleaning we need to do done in a short amount of time," said Lydiatt.

And these procedures have Maranda Saltzman and her siblings feeling comfortable being there.

"For my family, it was great because we're ok and we're taking the safety precautions, but I understand if other people are in different boats," said Saltzman.

While her siblings play in the water, and she hangs out with a friend, the pool being open brings something most of us haven't felt in a while.

"It feels like a normal summer. It's great," said Saltzman.

The Pool Manager Sam Lydiatt says should someone need to be rescued from the pool, procedures for that remain mostly the same. The only difference is if a lifeguard doesn't have a face shield, they will not do respiration during CPR, only chest compressions.

