Bellevue nail salon to handout homemade masks

A family who worked at a nail salon is now out of work due to coronavirus, but despite the hard times, they are helping how they can.

Ninna Bach and her niece Linda Tran both worked at Blue Sky Nail Spa in Bellevue. Those doors closed while we continue to practice social distancing.

"It puts us all out of a job that we really need," said Linda.

Ninna doesn't speak fluent English so Linda helps to translate. She says both of them are without pay right now. But sitting at home doing nothing is out of the question.

Now instead of helping people with their hands, they're helping with their health.

"We're making these masks right here. We just put them together, and then she sews them together with the elastic bands to make them work," said Linda.

Linda says Ninna and 2 others are sewing these masks. They can make between 80 and 100 per day.

"We have already donated 300 to retirement homes and nursing centers," said Linda.

Linda says they have made more than 700 masks, and they're giving them out for free.

"We know it's hard to buy masks now. So we're making them to donate to the community," said Linda.

Linda says her aunt has always been someone who helps others, they're glad to be able to help now.

Blue Sky Nail Spa will be giving out these masks for free at their location in Bellevue on Sunday from 12 to 2 p-m. Or until they run out.

