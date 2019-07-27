Bellevue man's shooting death in Lincoln ruled a homicide

Lincoln Police say Martae Green, 26, of Bellevue died of a single gunshot wound in a case they are investigating as a homicide.

On July 24, 2019, at 3:52 a.m., officers responded to a Lincoln hospital to investigate a report of a man with a gunshot wound. Hospital staff reported unidentified parties helped the victim, later identified as Green, into the emergency room and left before police arrived.

Green was unresponsive and pronounced dead at 4:37 a.m.

An autopsy was completed on Friday, July 26. The pathologist found Green suffered a single gunshot wound to the pelvis and died from the injuries associated with that trauma.

Firearms and ballistic evidence from the case will be compared to the evidence seized from the search of a residence in the 2000 block of South 26th Street. Investigators will be conducting interviews in addition to analyzing video, digital and forensic evidence throughout the weekend.

That address on South 26th is where Audrea Craig, 34, was shot to death Wednesday morning. Green was dropped off at the hospital around the time of the Craig shooting. Police are trying to determine if the two murders are related.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact LPD at 402 441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402 475-3600.