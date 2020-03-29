Bellevue man to be sentenced for sexually assaulting Kansas child

A 35-year-old Bellevue man who arranged for a teenage girl to be driven to Nebraska will be sentenced tomorrow morning.

Nicholas Avery met a 13-year-old Kansas girl online last summer, he then paid $200 to have her brought to his home in Bellevue in a Lyft.

Investigators say he sexually assaulted her three times. They also believe she was there for three or four days.

Avery is a repeat offender. In the past he was caught trying to lure young girls online, he was then required to register as a sex offender for the next 25 years.

With a no contest plea, Avery faces a minimum of 15 years in prison.

