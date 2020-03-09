Bellevue man sentenced for 2018 standoff with police

A Bellevue man arrested in 2018 after a nine-hour standoff with police was sentenced Monday to serve a maximum of 30 years in prison.

Matthew Sain, 36, was convicted of felony stalking, domestic assault, possession of a destructive device, felony stalking and use of a firearm to commit a felony. The minimum time he must serve is 8 and a half years.

Nebraska Court records, including search warrant applications and reports from Bellevue authorities, stated the following:

On Dec. 19, 2018, Sain sent his wife an email at 8:11 a.m. implying he was going to commit suicide.

She called the police, and officers arrived at his home northwest of Capehart Road and South 36th Street.

Police arrived and found Sain holding a handgun. He refused their commands and officers backed out of the home as Sain barricaded himself inside.

During the standoff, Sain came outside of the house to throw firearms on the front lawn.

At one point, he held up a .44 bullet at an officer and said, “he was going to see what that would do against (the officer’s) ballistic shield.”

Sain eventually was taken into custody.

Investigators discovered messages between Sain and his wife, where Sain threatened “I will murder them all,” meaning people she was with. His wife also told police Sain had placed a GPS tracker on her car, which was found and placed into evidence.

A search warrant of Sain’s home turned up 19 guns.