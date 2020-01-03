Bellevue man pleads guilty to killing wife in 2018, faces 20 years to life in prison

The Bellevue man who allegedly admitted to police in 2018 that he killed his wife pled guilty earlier this week to second-degree murder in her death.

In accordance with a plea agreement finalized on Tuesday, Brandon Norton pled guilty to one count of second-degree murder and the removal, abandonment, or concealment of human skelatal remains.

Norton was originally charged in June 2018 with second-degree murder for the death of his estranged wife, 32-year-old Jennifer Norton, but charges were later upgraded to first-degree murder after the defense asked the court to consider manslaughter in the case.

Norton turned himself in to authorities on June 5, 2018, saying he had murdered his wife the night before during a domestic clash in their Bellevue home, Bellevue Police said at the time.

After searching for days, authorities recoverd her body in the Missouri River near Plattsmouth.

Norton is set to be sentenced March 23. He faces a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of life in prison.