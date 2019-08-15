Bellevue man faces long list of charges after early morning chase

A Bellevue man was jailed early Thursday morning facing a number of charges after leading authorities on a chase that ended on Interstate-80 near 42nd Street.

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested Jack Costello, 54.

At approximately 2:45 a.m., a trooper noticed a Chevrolet 1500 running a stop sign near 69th and Grant streets. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over and fled west toward 72nd Street. The trooper initiated a pursuit and the vehicle turned south on 72nd Street.

The vehicle then entered I-80 traveling eastbound. While on the interstate it struck a Toyota 4-Runner. The driver of the Toyota was not injured. The suspect vehicle continued eastbound.

As the suspect, later identified as Costello, approached 42nd Street on I-80, his Chevy swerved across four lanes toward a trooper attempting to set up spike strips. The trooper ran into the ditch to avoid being hit. The suspect then struck another trooper’s cruiser. Moments later, a trooper performed a tactical vehicle maneuver that stopped Costello's vehicle.

As troopers approached the Chevy, the Patrol said Costello refused to comply with verbal commands. Troopers deployed TASERS to subdue him.

Jack Costello was arrested for:



Felony flight to avoid arrest

Willful reckless driving

Assault on an officer

Attempted assault on an officer with a motor vehicle

Possession of methamphetamine

Obstructing a peace officer

Resisting arrest

Driving under the influence of drugs

Driving under suspension

Leaving the scene of an accident

Outstanding warrant

Costello was jailed in Douglas County Corrections.

No troopers were injured.