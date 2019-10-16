Bellevue looks to add accountability for City Council members

A change could be coming for Bellevue Elected officials, members could face disciplinary measures for misconduct.

Bellevue City Council is looking to hold city council members more accountable by adding to their municipal code. Something the city administrators say they’ve been working on for months.

“An ordinance to amend article two chapter four of the Bellevue municipal code by adding a new section, 2-2-0-8 regarding the removal of an elected official for the misconduct and to provide for the effective date of this ordinance,” said Shirley Harbin, City Clerk.

In Bellevue, there is no way for elected officials to be held accountable for misconduct. The new system will provide a check and balance for actions like discriminatory comments or the leak of classified information, which prompted this action back in July.

“What kind of action can we do because it could cause harm to the person we are negotiating with where we had no recourse with the individual that leaked that information out,” said City Administrator Jim Ristow.

The public announcement of this amendment came shortly after council member Kathy Welch cast an improper vote on a real estate deal she helped secure for the city, causing a conflict of interest.

Ristow says Welch’s matter has been resolved and they aren’t seeking the code change to bring disciplinary measures against her.

“It simply came down to an error that was made in the vote that was corrected thereafter. We did not look at that as misconduct on her behalf,” said Ristow.

Its purpose is to hold elected officials to a higher standard and allow a way for the public to speak up when they feel something wrong has happened.

“It's not targeted at anybody. It's just let’s get this on the books so there us a process that kind of keeps everybody held accountably and to a higher standard,” said Ristow.

A third public hearing still needs to occur before the change can happen. Ristow says it's being met with full support and expects it to pass.

The code change will allow for a complaint to be brought before the city council where both parties would be able to decide what actions should be forward for the misconduct.

