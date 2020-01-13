Bellevue jewelry store thief sentenced for 2018 robbery

A jewelry store thief was given consecutive sentences Monday in Sarpy County court.

Jamele D. Nolden was sentenced to 13-25 years in prison for weapons possession by a felon; and 12-20 years in prison for attempted robbery. The sentences are scheduled to run consecutively.

Nolden and his accomplice, Saphra Davis, were caught on surveillance camera stealing more than $20,000 in merchandise from Elder Jewelry in Bellevue last June; and at Bellevue University, where they stole a wallet.

Davis is scheduled to be sentenced next month.