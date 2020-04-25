Bellevue homes damaged in 2019 flood to be demolished

Paradise Lake homes that were destroyed by flooding in 2019 will be demolished beginning Monday, according to the City of Bellevue.

The Bellevue City Council approved a bid from Anderson Excavating April 21.

The city has received approval from FEMA for the demolition.

“Given the number of homes set to be demolished, the demolition process will take place over several weeks,” the announcement stated on the city’s website.

Floodwaters wiped out the mobile homes in March of 2019. The owner failed to come up with funds to get them torn down, which left the job in the city’s hands.

