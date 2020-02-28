Bellevue family who lost home to fire fights with insurance company

Six months after a devastating fire, a Bellevue family wants to rebuild their lives and home.

A scorched Mickey Mouse lays inside the burned home of a Bellevue family fighting with their insurance company. (WOWT)

A major roadblock standing in the way is their own insurance company.

Troy Gaines’ house addition near 36th and Edna Streets is a charred skeleton. The Gaines said a claim delay by State Farm Insurance has been unsettling.

“You pay for insurance your whole life hoping you never have to use it and the moment you have to you get treated like a criminal,” Troy Gaines said.

State Farm is not saying that but also saying little to the Gaines and their attorney about why the claim has not been paid since the Aug. 20, 2019 fire.

Tiernan Sims, the Gaines’ lawyer, said they have complied with every request State Farm has made.

“I can’t get a good understanding why they’re doing this other than to harass these folks,” he said. “The insurance company doesn’t have any defense whatsoever. They should have paid the claim right at the outset.”

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal report on the fire stated the cause was an electrical event, specifically a short in an extension cord that ignited common combustibles. The fire was ruled an accident.

It appears State Farm is not convinced.

Kathrine Gaines, Troy Gaines’ wife, said they have been made to feel like they have done something wrong.

“They’re supposed to protect you and help you during these hard times when life happens,” she said.

State Farm said privacy laws prevent comment on a claim but in general they “investigate the loss which includes understanding the cause. Each claim is unique and the time needed to investigate and resolve the claim can vary.”

A notice on the Gaines’ home from the City of Bellevue is like a ticking clock. The family has been told they have until early March to come up with a plan to either rebuild the house or get a demolition permit.

The City of Bellevue’s building official said the burned addition is unstable. Next week, he will have a contractor secure it then bill the Gaines.

Troy Gaines said the city, “says it’s out of their hands and we need to deal with State Farm.”

State Farm has paid about $20,000 in hotel costs and apartment rent since the fire six months ago. Those benefits end March 10 and the family had to buy a used mobile home for temporary housing.

While no one was injured in the fire, the Gaines family has emotional scars.

“Our toys are on fire, too,” their daughter said.

To douse those nightmares, the Gaines want to settle back into a homelife.

“As soon as we figure out what’s going on, okay?” Troy Gaines told his daughter.