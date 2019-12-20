Bellevue electronic detection K-9 makes first arrest

Possession of child pornography is a serious crime that can bring years in state or federal prison. So many offenders do their best to hide images from the police. Mike McKnight shows us how that’s a lot harder for suspects in Friday’s Six on Your Side investigation.

A cellphone or flash drive is hidden right under the nose of detective Roy Howell, but his partner will use hers to find it.

“Seek, show me, show me, good girl,” said Howell.

This is a training exercise for two-year-old Quinn.

“Another cell phone hidden between the walls there,” said Howell.

The electronics detection K-9 has been on duty about a month with Bellevue police.

All electronic storage devices that Quinn located contain a chemical that’s she’s been trained to sniff out.

These devices are evidence in a child pornography case Bellevue police found in the home of 59-year-old Wesley Snider.

Evidence officers didn’t see in the search was found by Quinn. A laptop, cell phones, camera, and flash drive that she sniffed out.

“The USB drives were in a Sentry fire safe, this was buried under clothing. The two cell phones were buried under a bunch of stuff in the bedroom area,” said Howell.

But will evidence a dog uncovers pass a legal smell test in court?

“There’s nothing to challenge. It’s no different than the officers digging for that stuff. That’s all she is another officer searching for things,” said Howell.

Uncovering child porn isn’t this dog’s only mission, from drug busts to fleeing suspects.

She’ll find electronic devices that have been hidden or tossed.

Quinn actually started as a service dog but an Indiana trainer found her best suited for electronic device detection. She and the training cost several thousand dollars but all that was paid with a donation. As for the Wesley Snider, he’s charged with possessing child pornography and has been released on a $25,000 bond

