Bellevue councilwoman subject of recall to give her defense Thursday

The Bellevue City Councilwoman subject of a recall petition will give her defense for the first time later this week.

Kathy Welch tells our Brian Mastre she will discuss and go public Thursday afternoon why she should remain on the city council.

Last month, fellow council member Pat Shannon took out the paperwork to recall a colleague, which requires close to 900 signatures in order to put it to a vote.

Shannon claims Kathy Welch doesn't live in her ward and used insider information as a council member to profit from a real estate deal.

Two years ago, pat Shannon survived a recall aimed at him.

