Bellevue councilman to attempt to recall fellow councilwoman

A Bellevue councilman plans to start a recall petition against a councilwoman.

The recall petition will be filed on Monday. The idea is to collect 880 signatures in the coming weeks to let the voters decide in May if the council member is fit for office.

Pat Shannon took the unusual step of drawing up a recall petition against council member Kathy Welch.

Shannon has listed a number of reasons why in his 60-word statement, from living in her ward to allegations of using insider information as a council member to profit from a real estate deal to betting drinks on what time council meetings would end.

His recall plan comes just days before the full council will vote on an ordinance that would allow city administration to remove a councilmember from office for misconduct.

He believes it to be like a dictatorship.

"I do think they're trying to silence dissent on the council because if the city administrator can give me a black mark in my discipline file every time I disagree with them -- it makes so that pretty soon you're going to have people do whatever the mayor wants," says Shannon.

Last week the council president, Paul Cook, read off a list of inappropriate comments made by an unnamed council member.

“An elected official should not tell an employee, ‘You should watch out I just had my testosterone shot,’” said Cook.

Shannon said he didn’t say those things but got emotional when he’s heard the locker room from other council members.

“I can’t tell you how offended I was,” said Shannon.

Two years ago Shannon survived a recall attempt aimed at him. He said this is how you deal with the misconduct of an elected official, let the voters decide. Not with a new ordinance.

A call and email to Kathy Welch have not been returned. City leaders at City Hall had not heard about the recall attempt until 6 News called them, they did not have a comment.

