Bellevue councilman files recall against fellow councilwoman

A recall petition has been submitted to remove a Bellevue City councilwoman from office.

Fellow councilmember Pat Shannon filed the paperwork Monday morning with the Sarpy County Election Commissioner.

Kathy Welch will have about three weeks to file a defense statement to be included on the petitions before signatures can begin.

Shannon says Welch lives in her district and participated in closed sessions knowing she had a conflict, and for that should be removed from office.

This recall comes on the heels of a city council vote tomorrow night giving the city the power to sanction a council member for misbehavior.

The new ordinance is aimed at Pat Shannon, according to sources within Bellevue City Hall.

