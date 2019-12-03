Bellevue city council passes long debated ordinance

Months of long, drawn-out debate came to an end Tuesday night with a few quick pushes of a button during a much-anticipated ordinance change in Bellevue.

While it sounds cut and dry, the meeting had a lot of lead up to the big vote.

The conversation of the change began with an amendment taking the word "removal" and replacing it with 'sanction'. Public comment on the change brought a variety of comments.

Some were disapproving.

"You've kind of torn this community apart. All kinds of finger-pointing, all kinds of grief." Community member Todd Santoro said during public comments.

Also discussed...council member Pat Shannon's new recall effort of Council Member Kathy Welch.

"Since council member Shannon has made these statements about a recall putting an end to the city council problem and make no need for these ordinances I feel it was necessary for me to state that council member Kathy Welch is not the elected official that made the inappropriate statements," Council President Paul Cook said.

Kathy Welch spoke on the recall herself.

"Despite efforts of another city council member to intimidate and harass me into voting no on this ordinance, I am voting yes," Welch said.

Finally, the big change was put up for a vote and approved. The new amendment included, it means instead of being removed from office, elected officials will either be reprimanded or removed from committees.

In the end, five votes yes, with only Pat Shannon, voting no.