Bellevue city council approves raises for mayor, council members

Tuesday night, Bellevue city council members voted 4-2 to give themselves and mayor rusty hike a payday.

"Congratulations, Mr. Mayor. The drought is over,” said Bellevue City Council Member Pat Shannon.

The pay grade for the elected leader of the City of Bellevue hasn't changed since 1998.

Next December, Mayor Hike and the six other city representatives will get a $6,000 bump.

"It's long overdue and it's warranted,” said Mayor Hike. "I know what our council members are expected to do, me being the mayor, and they're stepping up and they're doing it."

Council members Thomas Burns and Paul Cook were the only "no" votes from the council.

They weren't the only two to rise up against the raises.

"Well, I think it's obscene,” said Bellevue resident Harvey Wiltsey. "For this group to say they haven't had a raise for 20 years, that's their fault. They haven't acted."

Wiltsey said he worked closely with city agencies across Iowa, for years, to determine proper salaries. To him ,a pay increase of this size is unreasonable.

"I've never heard anybody do that,” said Wiltsey.

"You've never seen anything like this,” 6 News reporter Mason Mauro asked.

"No,” said Wiltsey. “Never.”

But a salary increase in 2020 isn’t the only future pay boost city council approved for themselves, Tuesday night.

"We'll just have a 2% annual increase and we won't have to sit here and go through this circus again,” said Shannon.

Council members also voted 4-2 to increase salaries by 2% every year beginning in December 2021.

"It's just adding insult to injury,” said Wiltsey. "They're getting their raises without any comment from anybody. They just don't know what to do. I'm sorry, they just don't know what to do.”

On Dec. 1, 2020, the Bellevue mayor’s pay will increase from $15,000 to $21,000.

City council members will bring in $16,000 each, up from $11,000.