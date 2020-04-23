Bellevue business owner raises money for unemployed

Hundreds of people in need in the Metro-area now have groceries.

It’s all thanks to a man who is setting his own business aside to make sure those out of work right now are the getting help they need.

RELATED: More coverage | Case map | Metro exposure sites | INFO

”There’s been over 500 people that we know of that have been impacted by it financially so badly,” said Nemat Azizi, an Allstate Insurance owner in Bellevue.

Normally, he’s hard at work helping his clients.

But over the past few weeks -- things have looked much different for him.

He says his own personal experience drove him to find a way to help those out of work.

“I’m very thankful that we are in a position to do it. You know, coming to the U.S. as a refugee and really, really struggling and making it and as a way of being grateful and trying to give back a little,” he said.

He’s raising money for those out of work like restaurant and salon workers.

Back in March -- he reached out on Facebook to friends and local businesses asking for donations.

Azizi was able to partner with Hy-Vee.

Now those in need will get a $150 voucher for groceries.

“Anything essential, toilet paper, laundry detergent, food,” he said

Azizi’s movement is still growing.

There are about 180 people still on his list that need help.

Businesses like H&H Automotive heard about the movement and decided to help.

“Unfortunately, we knew there would probably be a pretty big need. We’re hearing lots of people needing help, that’s what motivated us to help. What’s really been touching is reading the comments about people asking for help and how these vouchers have been able to help them,” said Jeff Hinchcliff, chief operating officer of H&H Automotive.

So far, the movement has been able to help more than 300 people.

As the need continues to grow -- Azizi says he needs help raising money.

“A little plus a little always equals a lot,” he said.

Neighbors helping neighbors in a time of uncertainty.