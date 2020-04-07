Bellevue boy uses 3D printer to help medical professionals

A Bellevue student is helping medical professionals by donating clips he's making with his 3D printer.

Jayden Johnson is an 8th grader at Lewis and Clark Middle School. Between playing games, and learning new tech stuff... Jayden loves working with 3D printers.

"If I had like 10 of these things, I'd be printing all day and all night," he said.

His mom, retired from the Air Force, was a medical professional. Just a few days ago, Jayden overheard his mom talking about how the elastic bands on face masks can hurt medical workers.

"They get terrible rashes and it's really painful for them," said Johnson.

He saw a problem, researched online, and found a solution. A clip they can wear.

"It goes on the back of their head and keeps them from rubbing on the back of their ears all day," he explained.

He immediately turned to his mom with an idea.

"Can't I just print that? Wouldn't be awesome to help everyone who's going through this?" He asked his mom.

He started printing 16 clips at a time Monday. It takes about 5 hours per batch, and he's already on his third. They've connected with several people who need them. He's giving them out for free.

"It's this little thing that can help make a huge difference with these terrible things happening," said Johnson.

With a smile on his face, Jayden says he wants to help as many people as possible.

"The plan is to make clips until I run out of filament," he said.

Jayden is going to have a lot more clips to hand out soon. This afternoon someone who picked up a clip from Jayden donated 3 more "spools" of filament so he can help more people.