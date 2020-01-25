Bellevue West's HC Doug Woodard is honored for 600th win

On Tuesday, Doug Woodard secured his 600th coaching win when Bellevue West beat Westside. Before the Thunderbirds game against Creighton Prep on Saturday, Woodard was honored alongside his family.

Bellevue West's Doug Woodard coaches in a game against Creighton Prep on Saturday, 1/25/20.

Don't tell Woodard that it was his 600th win, though. He credits all of his players from over the years.

"I haven't won a single game. It's been a long time since I got an assist, or, some people say I didn't get very many of them anyway whenever I did play, but the players are the game," said Woodard.

One person who gives him all the credit in the world is the Bellevue West super fan, also known as Woodard's granddaughter Jaycee.

"He's worked hard at being a coach and he's been a great one for the 600 wins that he has won," Jaycee said.

Between Roncalli and Bellevue West, Woodard has won four state titles, and now more than 600 games. He said the bonds forged along the way have made it all worth it.

"The coaches I've been able to coach against over the years, that outweighs all this stuff. The relationships, the guys I've gotten to meet over the years – You can't be in a better business than this," said Woodard.

Bellevue West beat Creighton Prep Saturday night 75 to 56 to improve to 10-2 this season.