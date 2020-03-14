Bellevue West comes back from down 14 to become state champs

Down 14 in the final minutes, something changed and everything went right for Bellevue West as they beat Millard North to win the Class A state basketball championship.

Bellevue West players celebrate at Pinnacle Bank Arena after winning the Class A 2020 boys state basketball championship in Lincoln on Saturday, 3/14/20. (Rex Smith)

The final was 64 to 62.

This was the fifth state championship the T-birds have won under head coach Doug Woodard.

The comeback was led by freshman Josiah Dotzler and senior Louis Fidler.

Frankie Fidler hit the two free throws after a Saint Thomas foul that ultimately won the game for the Thunderbirds.