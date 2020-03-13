Bellevue West and Millard North Advance to Finals

The top two seeds will meet in the Class A Championship game. Bellevue West and Millard North advanced to the finals with wins on Friday night in the semi-finals.

Bellevue West defeated Westside 89-70, behind 28 points by Chuckie Hepburn. Millard North downed Omaha South 80-59, with the help of 24 points by Hunter Sallis.

Sallis left the the game with about two minutes left with a slight ankle sprain. Millard North Head Coach Tim Cannon said he expects Sallis to play in the championship game at 6:30 on Saturdya night.