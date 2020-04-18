Bellevue West Band practices in driveways during pandemic

Normally, to hear a concert, you'd go to an arena or auditorium. In Bellevue, you just have to step outside.

This is Bellevue West’s Alanna Hobbs's last performance as a senior. Her school year, like others, cut short by coronavirus.

But now a new assignment is giving her a second chance to keep performing.

Hobbs said, "Sing and play along with all of your neighbors. So it's a little different from an ensemble setting."

You heard that right. The assignment has all band and choir students in the district practice and then perform the same song from their driveways.

Brandi Kawula, the Band Director said, "It gives the students a reason to practice and look forward to every week."

Sheridan Road has at least two families who now practice and perform together from a safe distance. Even neighbors join in to sing.

It may not be the big stage Alanna is used to, but still holds has a special meaning.

"To make music with all of these people, before I graduate, is still a very special opportunity," said Hobbs.

It also gives 7th grader Mack Kennedy, a nearby neighbor, a chance to learn from upperclassmen, but listen closely...he sums up how this assignment is stretching further than music.

"It's really fun because you get closer, you work together, and you just play great pieces and sing. It's great," said Kennedy.

They all agree the power of music and neighborly love can get us through these difficult times.

Students across the Bellevue Public School District perform in their driveways every Friday at 7:00 pm. So if you see a student outside playing or singing... Step out and cheer them on.

