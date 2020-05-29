Bellevue University holds special graduation for students from China

Thirty-eight Bellevue University students from China were given a very unique graduation ceremony this morning.

The school's original ceremony was delayed until August. Many of these students wouldn't have been able to make it. So some of the school's staff came together to make sure the students were able to celebrate in their caps and gowns.

They posed for pictures with staff. The graduate's parents who planned on coming to graduation were there virtually.

"My parents are in China. So they were in the video to watch me. So I’m so safe and very happy," said one student.

It was a chance for many of them to celebrate one last time together before heading their separate ways.

"I will go to the graduate school in Hong Kong."

Some of the students will either go to grad school or return home to China for other job opportunities.

