Bellevue Public Library sees success with contact-free checkout

We have seen a gradual reopening of places that had been closed for weeks because of the pandemic. One of those is The Bellevue Public Library.

MGN/Pixaby.

The aisles of the Bellevue Public Library may still be empty, but since opening last Friday the phones have been ringing nearly nonstop.

Julie Dinville is the Library Director. She says people are once again able to check out books. They started contactless checkout Friday.

"We processed over a thousand holds that day," said Dinville.

If you'd like to check out a book, you'll either need to call or you can go on their website.

"We go pull the items, and once we know we have the right items in hand, we'll call them back and schedule an appointment," said Dinville.

These appointments are set up every half hour while they're open. They encourage people coming to get a book to only come to the doors at the scheduled time. Too early and you'll be waiting till the scheduled time.

"So they can come in, get their material, social distance from anyone else who may also have that time, leave, and give our staff time to disinfect the area," said Dinville.

They only allow 4 pick up's at the same time, but this is only half of the equation. There's also the return process.

"We're asking everyone to use of outside book drop," said Dinville.

Once returned, all books go into a quarantine room.

"We've been told it's only supposed to take 24 hours but we're being extra cautious and quarantining for 4 days. Then those materials are taken by a staff member and they are actually disinfected with a spray-on every cover that we possibly can," said Dinville.

They admit they can't disinfect every single page of books, but they are taking every precaution they possibly can to make sure people can safely read their books.

