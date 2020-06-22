Bellevue Public Library opens with restrictions

For the first time in three months, people were allowed back inside the Bellevue Public Library today.

The sound of their front doors opening and closing is something the staff at the Bellevue Public Library hasn't heard since March.

Julie Dinville, the Director of the library said, "We're so excited to have our patrons back in."

Kelley frequents the library. She says they've already seen hundreds of people come through the doors. One of those is John Kelley.

"To have it closed for three months was a total bummer,” said Kelley.

Kelley frequents the library, and even though contactless checkout was ongoing he would rather come in person.

"I'm not too checked out on computing everything,” said Kelley.

So, this is the first time he's been able to come to check out the books that he likes to read at home with his wife.

Lane Batten was on a mission today picking out dinosaur books for her brother while also looking for some of her favorites.

"A Wrinkle in Time, Lilo and Stitch, and Anne of Green Gables,” said Batten.

Even at 9-years-old, Lane has noticed the changes at the library. For one, the restriction to 50% capacity. She likes it.

"Without a bunch of kids screaming and talking,” said Batten.

Like Kelley, Lane didn't check out any books with contactless options. So, she's happy to be back.

"I just think it's nice to come back here and sit down and read a book,” said Batten.

The library is still offering contactless check out on Saturdays for people who don't feel comfortable coming into the building.

They are still quarantining books for 72 hours after returning them. They ask everyone to return books using the outside dropbox.

