Bellevue Police stand with protesters for equality, justice

A rally for justice in Bellevue started with an impassioned speech -- but not by a protester.

Protesters line up Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Highway 370 and Galvin Road in Bellevue. (Mike McKnight / WOWT)

Protesters and police officers locked arms in a display of peace and unity late this afternoon.

The gathering began in a parking lot not far from Bellevue Police Headquarters. BPD Sgt. Howard Banks let the crowd know where he stands on the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“It’s about unity and to show it’s not about us and you all. It’s all of us versus bad people and bad cops -- and we want to get them out of the line of duty and police work because they make all of us look bad,” Banks said.

Marcus Jarmon, a protester, said he was very happy how officers were standing with them.

“It shows the difference between our community compared to others,” Jarmon said.

The crowd grew larger as a line of protesters stretched along the corner of Highway 370 and Galvin Road.

Officers and protesters stood arm in arm. Signs asking for peace and demanding justice greeted drivers at the busy Bellevue intersection.

Many of them responded by honking horns in support of a peaceful protest.