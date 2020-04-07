Bellevue Police see a rise in vehicle break-ins, firearms being stolen

The coronavirus outbreak is having an impact on vehicle break-ins in Bellevue. A lieutenant with Bellevue PD says break-ins are on the rise.

"If I were to venture a guess, I would say it has something to do with schools being out,” said Lt. Andy Jashinske with the BPD Public Information Center.

Generally, more cars being broken into during the summer. It's a crime typically committed by teens. With school canceled during the coronavirus outbreak they are seeing it now.

"Juveniles have more time on their hands and this, unfortunately, is an activity that some juveniles decide to take part in,” said Jashinske.

But there's something more concerning happening now.

“We've had several cases within the last month where firearms were stolen out of vehicles,” said Jashinske.

One of the most recent cases happening just last Friday - a handgun and a rifle were stolen out of a car.

"A vehicle is not a safe. It's definitely not a safe place to store guns,” said Jashinske.

Other items have also been reported stolen, purses, wallets, and computers.

The easiest way to protect your belongings is to take them out of your car - and remember to lock it.

"A lot of the suspects that are checking cars at night, they're basically checking to see if they're unlocked. If they find that a car is unlocked, they're going to go through it,” said Jashinske.

In addition to locking your car park in well-lit areas.

