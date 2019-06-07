Bellevue Police arrest man, 34, found with 13-year-old missing from another state

Police officers asked to assist out-of-state law enforcement in locating an "endangered missing juvenile" found the 13-year-old girl with a 34-year-old registered sex offender Wednesday.

Nicholas James Avery was taken into custody without incident, according to a Bellevue Police report issued Friday.

During their investigation, Bellevue law enforcement found out the victim had met Avery through various social media websites, the report states. He paid for a driver to pick her up and bring her to his home in Bellevue, where he sexually assaulted her, the report states.

He was taken to Sarpy County Jail for first-degree sexual assault of a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the report states.

The victim was returned to her family.

In 2016, Avery was found guilty of enticement by electronic device and served 36 months on probation. He was also arrested by BPD in January 2017 for child enticement by electronic communication device.

The case remains under investigation by local and out-of-state authorities.

