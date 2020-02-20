Bellevue Police arrest four suspects of armed robbery

Three men and one minor were arrested Wednesday in Bellevue shortly after authorities said they robbed someone in their apartment before striking them in the head with a firearm.

Sarpy County Jail records show Te’Karri Stubblefield, 19, Aaron Wilson, 23, Colby Raumaker, 19 and an unnamed minor were taken into custody.

Stubblefield is charged with 2nd-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a defaced firearm and theft by receiving stolen property.

Wilson is charged with robbery, 2nd-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats and theft by receiving stolen property.

Raumaker is charged with theft by receiving stolen property, accessory to a felony and minor drug and traffic charges.

According to Bellevue Police, officers responded to an apartment in the 1800 block of Lloyd Street at about 4:28 p.m. after being told the suspects had entered an apartment, displayed a firearm and fled the scene in a vehicle.

An officer located the suspects in the vehicle near Thomas Drive and Lloyd Circle. Authorities learned one of the suspects allegedly struck a victim in the head with the firearm.

No shots were fired during the incident, they said. The victim was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for their injuries. Their current condition was not disclosed.

Police found the firearm and stolen property from the apartment inside the vehicle, they said.

Bond amounts and court dates for the three men have not been determined as of Thursday afternoon.