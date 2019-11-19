Bellevue Police announces addition of Electronic Storage Device K-9

The Bellevue Police Department announced the addition of an Electronic Storage Device K-9 to their investigation force.

Quinn, a two-year-old black Labrador is assigned to Cyber Crimes Detective Roy Howell and they will assist in the locating of electronic devices that may contain contraband.

Quinn is also expected to assist other enforcement agencies in the area with their investigations. She is the first Electronic Storage Device K-9 in Nebraska, according to a release.

Quinn's cost was covered by an anonymous donor through the Bellevue Public Safety Foundation.