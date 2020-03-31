Bellevue, Papillion parks to update policies to mitigate COVID-19 spread

Multiple parks throughout the Metro have updated their policies in order to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Bellevue City Parks are remaining open but they are asking that all visitors fall safe social distancing.

No organized play will be allowed. This means things like baseball, basketball or any other sport.

The parks will not be disinfected so they are to be used at your own risk. Bellevue asks that you not use the park if you are sick, that you wash your hands, observe social distance, and not allow gatherings to reach more than 10 people.

Papillion Parks will be putting up signs, roping off playground equipment, and closing ball fields.

The parks will not be considered closed but areas will be blocked off for the safety of the public.

According to a release from Iowa Emergency Management in Mills County, The CDC is recommending that no one participates in sports during the outbreak.

The CDC says that the virus gets spread most commonly when people are less than 6 feet apart. That distance is difficult when engaging in team sports.

They do although recommend that everyone take some time to go outside. Fresh air and exercise are important for physical and mental health, just be cautious.

RELATED: More coverage | Case map | Metro exposure sites | INFO