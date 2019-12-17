Bellevue City Council to discuss Police Chief settlement agreement

Bellevue City Council will vote Tuesday to allow the Police Chief to retire and then take a new job with the city.

Chief Mark Elbert was on paid administrative leave for about a year. The Police Union had claimed he was dishonest and deceptive.

A review determined there was no merit to the allegations.

Elbert says he was defamed and harassed by employees of the city.

Tuesday the City Council will consider a settlement agreement that will avoid litigation with Elbert.

If approved he will retire as chief at the end of the year and then take the job as the community development director.

Also, when Elbert turns 55, he will receive $6,500 a month from the city until his death.

