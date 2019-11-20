Bellevue City Council pushes ordinance in wake of sexual harassment claims

For the first time, we're hearing some of the complaints leading up to the proposed change in ordinance to remove an elected official from office at Bellevue City Hall.

The Bellevue City Council will decide on the ordinance in two weeks.

Tuesday night Bellevue City Council President Paul Cook read a statement full of examples of why they want the power to kick out an elected official.

"An elected official should not make threatening or harassing comments to or about our employees. These comments have included name-calling, lying, threats of physical violence, vulgar language, intimidation, manipulation and sexual in nature," said Cook.

No names were mentioned regarding the specific elected official but there are only six members in Bellevue.

Opponents say the ordinance would create a chilling effect and that the only fair way to get rid of someone acting this way is to have a recall election.

"An elected official should not tell an employee, 'you should watch out, I just had my testosterone shot' and an elected official should not state to another elected official, 'I can backhand you simply because I disagree,'" said Cook.

Bellevue's City Attorney says other Nebraska cities like Fremont and Grand Island have enacted similar ordinances to boot an elected official for office misbehavior.