Bellevue City Council approves Normandy Hills zoning change

Neighbors in the Normandy Hills subdivision near the Highway 75 and Fairview Road are upset after the Bellevue City Council approved a zoning change to allow more housing in the subdivision.

Neighbors say the area is already congested with one entrance and there have been accidents on the road while cars are backed up for hours.

The Bellevue City Council voted 4-to-1 Tuesday to approve the zoning change which would allow a proposed housing development with 75 units to be built next to the subdivision.

Neighbors said the complex is congested because there is only one access point from Fort Crook Road south of Fairview Road.

A second access point to the south is gated and locked since the redevelopment of Highway 75. Now it is only used as an emergency access point.

Councilman Pat Shannon was the sole nay vote. He said the city needs to address the issues they have already in the area before adding more housing.

“Let’s address these issues before we have a big development go in here and we add 350 more people to the problem that exists,” he said. “No, I couldn’t support that. I wanted to table it and try to work with the developers, come up with solutions for some problems or totally change the zoning so nothing could be built there.”