Becoming an ally: Omaha woman's journey in fight for racial justice

As the fight for racial equality continues, 6 News takes a look at one woman’s journey in becoming an ally within Omaha's black community.

Nearly eight years ago Buffie Somers started volunteering at the Heart Ministry Center in North Omaha.

“I’d lived in Omaha at that time for 30 plus years and I'd never been to this part of town,” said Somers, noting that as a retired school teacher she was shocked by the struggles within the community.

“I was disappointed as a teacher that the schools had let many of these people down when they were children,” said Somers. “I mean I really was appalled.”

Somers took that energy and began volunteering full-time, becoming an ally in the fight for racial equality.

“I need to be that voice to other people saying here’s what you ought to do if you want to learn about your community, is come and work,” said Somers.

Over at the Malcolm X Center, a massive effort to rally more support is underway.

“In order for the message to spread individuals who are already allies need to reach out to others so they can become allies as well,” said Leo Louis II, Board President, of the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation.

The center is hosting a three-part online-series on how to become an effective ally.

“Lots of times you have people coming in with a good heart, but not with the skills, not with the preparation, not having done the self-reflection that it takes to really be a good volunteer,” said Patrick McNamara, an ally and UNO professor, helping to organize the series.

Somers told 6 News a big part of self-reflection comes from spending time with different people.

“You cannot sit in your neighborhood, your often white neighborhood, and talk about the experiences of people who live outside of your community,” said Somers, noting that in the fight for racial equality no amount reading or social media posts can replace on-the-ground action.

Nothing changes until you step out of that bubble and come and interact and hear the life stories.”

To sign up for the three-part series at the Malcolm X Center and to receive the Zoom link go to https://www.whiteallytoolkit.com/workshops-videos-publications/from-anger-to-action-creating-the-anti-racist-ally-agenda

