Authorities say a 4-year-old Beatrice girl died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Kansas last summer and her grandfather is charged with First Degree Murder.

Citing court records in the case, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported Thursday that blood tests on Brandy Funk revealed a carbon monoxide level more than six times above a what is considered lethal.

Brandy, of Beatrice, died in July.

Court documents indicate that Timothy Wayne Funk Sr. acknowledged he left a generator running in the garage of his Silver Lake, Kansas, home with its door shut while watching the girl and another granddaughter.

The other child survived.