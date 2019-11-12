Be a Santa for a Senior begins in the metro area

Home Instead Senior Care is offering their Be a Santa Senior Program to the Omaha area for all interested community members to give a senior a special holiday gift.

“The Be a Santa to a Senior program is all about including seniors in the joy of the holiday season,” said Andy Gorman, General Manager of the Omaha Home Instead Senior Care office. “A simple gift shows them they are a loved and vital member of our community.”

Be a Santa to a Senior is a program is an opportunity for seniors in the community who may not usually receive gifts or visitors to do so during the holiday season.

Home Instead has partnered with Hy-Vee locations to provide the service. If you're interested in participating visit one of the following locations and find the Be a Santa for a Senior tree on display from November 5th to November 30th.

Each tree is decorated with the names of seniors and their gift suggestions. Shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift, and then return it to the store and volunteers will take care of the rest.

• UNO Department of Gerontology

• UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service (211 CPACS), 6320 Maverick Plaza

• Hy-Vee 14591 Stony Brook Blvd

• Hy-Vee 7910 Cass St.

• Hy-Vee 747 N. 132nd St.

• Hy-Vee 1000 S 178th Street

• Hy-Vee 10808 Fort St.

• Hy-Vee 3410 N. 156th St.

• Home Instead Center for Successful Aging 730 S 38th Ave.

For more information about the program visit the Be a Santa for a Senior website.