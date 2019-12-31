Bars put safety measures in place for the New Year's Eve celebration

A metro bar owner has been gearing up for the New Year’s Eve celebration with a few extra shots of safety.

Joe Wells, the owner and GM of Annie’s Irish Pub said, “Lot of preparations with decorations, balloon drops, and bottle service. Everything's just a little bit ramped-up on New Year’s Eve."

Those preparations have been under way for more than a month now for the expected crowds. “Fifteen-hundred to 2,000, probably.”

When you get all of those people in a confined space with alcohol thrown in the mix, things can get rowdy.

Wells said, “With the extra people rushing in all at one time, we want to be able to be prepared."

On a typical night you'd see two or three off-duty officers and a handful of security guards. But ringing in 2020, “We have added a few extra security guards and an off-duty police officer.”

Additional security not just inside the bars and clubs but in the plaza as well.

Mike Moylan, the Capitol District's developer, said in a statement, “The Capitol District initially developed and implemented a comprehensive and thorough security plan and we have adapted the plan as the district has grown. For New Year's Eve, we will be fully staffed according to our plans."

All of this security hoping to keep you safe when the balloons drop on 2020.

Wells said extra eyes will be on the lookout. “If there's ever an incident they'll be able to respond in an instant to it."

Wells said the main thing to remember when you're out celebrating: even when things are crowded stay respectful to other party-goers and of course the staff and security.

Omaha Police are also reminding people officers will be increasing their patrols tonight, cracking down on drinking and driving.