Banks hopes to bring fast-paced offense, more wins to Mavs

Carrie Banks was officially named head coach of the UNO women's basketball team on Tuesday.

She spent the previous four years at Ohio State as an assistant coach and the recruiting coordinator.

On Wednesday, she spoke to WOWT via Zoom to discuss what brought her to Omaha and some of the challenges she'll face as the new leader of the Mavs.

“The people and the potential that’s surrounding the athletic department, the community, the university itself – those were the two biggest sells that had me excited to be part of the program,” Banks said.

She was able to meet with the team via Zoom and is excited about the talent on the roster and the local talent in Nebraska that she'll hopefully be able to recruit to UNO.

“I still feel like I will always maintain that assistant coaches’ mentality about always being on the recruiting trail and making relationships and connections, especially local," Banks said. "I was really, really pleasantly surprised to see how much talent is right there in Omaha – how much talent is in the state of Nebraska."

She realizes there haven't been as many wins as they'd like in recent years.

Banks said she's excited about the challenge of competing in The Summit League.

“I’m excited. I know there’s some work to be done. I got to meet the team and they were just amazing young women in the first meeting. I think they have high standards and I think they’re ready to embrace this challenge moving forward,” Banks said.

She says she wants the team to play an up-tempo style that allows the women to play free on the offensive side of the ball.

