Bank customer subdued by police after downtown disturbance

A disturbance involving a man at a downtown bank turned into a scuffle involving an off-duty police officer Friday.

The incident happened shortly before noon near 12th and Howard.

Authorities said a man went into the bank to cash a check and for unknown reasons began causing a disturbance.

The off-duty officer working at the bank asked him several times to leave but police said the man refused.

There was a scuffle during which the officer deployed mace.

The bank alerted 911, officers quickly responded, the man was subdued and taken from the scene for evaluation.

No one was injured.