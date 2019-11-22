Bank customer subdued by police after downtown disturbance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- A disturbance involving a man at a downtown bank turned into a scuffle involving an off-duty police officer Friday.
The incident happened shortly before noon near 12th and Howard.
Authorities said a man went into the bank to cash a check and for unknown reasons began causing a disturbance.
The off-duty officer working at the bank asked him several times to leave but police said the man refused.
There was a scuffle during which the officer deployed mace.
The bank alerted 911, officers quickly responded, the man was subdued and taken from the scene for evaluation.
No one was injured.