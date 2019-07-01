Bandits burglarize cash and merchandise from bird store as camera watches

A couple of bird store bandits nested in the metro business for hours before they flew the coop with more than $17,000 worth of cash and merchandise.

The burglary happened at 85th and Frederick in Omaha. It was early Father’s Day morning but the crime looked as if it was committed in broad daylight.

A burglar on the phone told the other, “I’m over at the bird place. So, getting everything in it.”

The burglar in the store is a woman who later called in a male accomplice. And they aren’t the silent types.

For The Wild Birds store owner Crinda Williams calls them the careless burglars.

“It was like a bull in the china shop,” she said. “They just came through and grabbed stuff and knocked things over and the place looked like it had been vandalized the next day.”

For two hours, from about 3 to 5 a.m., the crooks gathered up and stole $17,000 worth of merchandise and cash.

The store safe was stolen from the office and loaded onto a chair then pushed outside to a waiting accomplice.

The security camera shows the woman pushing the safe out the door and around the side of the strip mall and the accomplice then joins in the stealing.

The store owner called the burglars cocky.

“They were so nonchalant about it like very proud of themselves for breaking into the bird store by themselves and cleaning the place out.”

But video and voice recording could lead to the identities of the crooks.

Hoping to prevent another break-in the owner of For The Wild Birds is having an alarm system installed.

If you recognize the suspects call Omaha police or Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.