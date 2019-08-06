Baltimore police search for piggy bank, Mickey Mouse backpack thief

Police are looking for a man accused of breaking into homes in a Baltimore neighborhood. He stole a child’s piggy bank and a Mickey Mouse backpack from one home, wearing it as he got away.

Baltimore police say the suspect jumped over a rear fence of the home and tried to pry open a window after finding the back door was locked.

That's when the suspect noticed an exterior surveillance camera and disabled it.

Police believe the suspect is tied to at least four residential burglaries since mid-May.

Investigators think he might live in the Hillendale or Harford Park communities.

They hope someone will recognize the backpack and call police.

