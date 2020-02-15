Ballock looks to make history with Bluejays this year

As we inch closer and closer to March, the Creighton Bluejays are hoping to keep up their winning ways and make a deep push in the NCAA tournament.

Creighton's Mitch Ballock talks to WOWT's Rex Smith before a practice on Creighton's campus on Thursday, 2/13/20.

One of the leaders on the team, Mitch Ballock, is having a very strong season.

He's now moved into the top five on the all-time three pointers made list at Creighton and he's a mere handful of threes away from making the most as a junior in Creighton history.

He says the team playing "small" with a lot of guards out on the court helps him get open.

“When you have all four of those guys playing, it’s kind of easy for me. You just kind of have to knock down the open shot,” Ballock said.

Ballock is more focused on his team and what they can accomplish. He believes advancing to the Sweet 16 is a real possibility.

“As long as we keep it a game at a time approach and don’t really look to the future, and look at what we can accomplish, but just stay in the moment and take everything in, and our focus level is really top notch and off the charts, then I think anything is achievable with this team,” Ballock said.

If the Jays reach the Sweet 16, it would be a first for the men's basketball program at Creighton.

Ballock says, as a leader, he only thinks about the team's next opponent and not the ultimate goal. He tries to stay in the moment.

”I think I do a good job at that and then I think guys look toward me to just kind of stay calm and figure out a situation that we’re going through in the game," Ballock said.

He said the crazy thing is that he believes the team can get even better than what they are right now. He does not believe they've peaked.

Creighton is currently ranked 23rd in the nation and has beat two top-ten teams on the road in recent weeks.