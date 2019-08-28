Bakkavor Foods USA Inc. recalls nearly 2,000 lbs of ready-to-eat chicken

Bakkavor Foods USA, Inc., a San Antonio based establishment, is recalling approximately 1,913 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken salad products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product contains pecans (tree nut), a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The RTE chicken salad products are labeled as “Curry Chicken Salad” products but contain Tarragon Chicken Salad products. The items were produced on August 20, 2019.

The following products are subject to recall:

- 12 oz. clear plastic squared containers of, “SIMPLY EAT HEB MEAL SIMPLE CURRY CHICKEN SALAD,” with a best by date of 08/28/2019.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number, “P-46445,” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a chain of retail grocery locations in Texas.

The problem was discovered by the company during a review of production records.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some of this product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to not consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for safety.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list will be posted on the FSIS website.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Shawn Stevens, Bakkavor Foods USA’s media representative, at (262) 271-1522.

The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Central Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day.

