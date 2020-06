Bagged salad recalled for Cyclospora in Midwest states

The FDA, CDC, and state and local partners are investigating an outbreak of Cyclospora infections possibly linked to bagged salads sold at ALDI, Hy-Vee, and Jewel Osco grocery stores.

The store-brand bagged salads labeled as garden salads have been recalled.

According to the FDA website, the Hy-Vee brand salads were sold in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. The Jewel-Osco Signature Farms Brand Garden Salads were sold in Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa. The ALDI Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salads were sold in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.